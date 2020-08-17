Chiefs reduce Arrowhead Stadium capacity to 22 percent

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs became the latest NFL team to reduce its stadium capacity for the 2020 season planned to occur amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an official club announcement, the Chiefs declared that Arrowhead Stadium will be filled to only 22 percent capacity for the start of the campaign. The Chiefs added that number could change based upon recommended health and safety protocols and government guidelines.

Fans who attend games can tailgate but only in the area behind their cars. Spectators must wear masks or face coverings throughout the stadium except when they’re actively eating or drinking. The stadium will be cashless in all areas, and fans will be encouraged to practice social distancing before, during and after games.

Anybody known to be exposed to COVID-19 or displaying coronavirus symptoms is asked to avoid the venue.

Smoking, vaping, and spitting inside the stadium are all banned. Bags are also prohibited to prevent unnecessary contact during security screening.

The Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots are among NFL clubs that have also reduced stadium capacities due to the pandemic. Several teams, including the New York Giants, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Football Team, have already announced spectators won’t be permitted to attend games this year.