CFL cancels 2020 season amid pandemic due to financial issues

The league had been asking the Canadian federal government for financial assistance over the past three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its request for a $30 million interest-free loan reportedly was denied recently.

The money they would’ve received was going to be used to play a season under a bubble format in Winnipeg. The season, which would’ve began in October, was supposed to be six games long.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers won the CFL title last season, which was the organization’s eighth.