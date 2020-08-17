Can you imagine what SNL would’ve been like with Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow???
We asked members of the Community to tell us about their favorite celebrities who auditioned for Saturday Night Live but didn’t make it onto the show. Here are some of the most shocking answers:
Mindy Kaling
Kevin Hart
Aubrey Plaza
Jim Carrey
Geena Davis
Steve Carell
Jennifer Coolidge
Stephen Colbert
Lisa Kudrow
Adam Devine
Donald Glover
Jordan Peele
John Mulaney
Nick Kroll
And Jennifer Aniston
Did we miss any of your favorite celebrities who auditioned for SNL and almost made it on the air? Let us know in the comments below!
