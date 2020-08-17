Celebrities Who Auditioned For SNL



Angela Weiss / Getty Images



The actual story behind whether Aniston was rejected from SNL or turned the show down is a little unclear, but here’s what we know. According to the Live From New York book, Aniston auditioned for the show but ultimately didn’t make the cast. However, according to Adam Sandler, Aniston had actually been offered a spot on the show but turned it down for Friends. Either way, Aniston claims that being a cast member wasn’t for her, since she didn’t think she’d enjoy working in the “boys’ club” environment of SNL at the time.

—Angelica Martinez