Carissa Culiner Can’t Wait for Morgan Stewart to Be a Mom for This Sweet Reason

“I’m also just excited to see how excited she gets, because even though she puts on this sarcastic tone sometimes, inside she is just all heart and she is going to melt every step of the way and it’s going to be such a beautiful thing to see, that soft side of her that she definitely has that she doesn’t show as often. Motherhood’s going to bring it out of her for sure,” she gushed.

As for one piece of advice for Morgan as she prepares for life with a newborn?



“Nothing stays consistent,” Carissa offered up. “Expect the inconsistencies so that you don’t get your hopes up and then get down on yourself because you’re doing something wrong, because you’re not. You’re not doing anything wrong, babies are just not meant to do what you want them to do all the time.”

Don’t miss Carissa’s return from maternity leave on Daily Pop tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.!