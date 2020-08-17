Cardi B Surprises Megan Thee Stallion With Birkin Bag After ‘WAP’ No. 1 Debut

Instagram

Their gold-certified collaboration debuts atop Billboard’s Hot 100, becoming the first female rap collaboration in history to launch at No. 1 on the weekly chart.

Megan Thee Stallion has another thing to be happy about besides the fact that her collab with Cardi B, “WAP”, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100. The “Savage” hitmaker took to her Instagram account on Monday, August 17 to share a brand new gift that she got from her collaborator: a Birkin bag.

In a video she posted on the photo-sharing site, Megan could be heard squealing in the background as she opened the box in front of her, revealing an orange handbag with a painting of herself and a white tiger on it. Those who watched the popular music video might have realized that it was a reference to the visuals. “I love you f***ing much,” she raved as she took a look at her brand new bag.

Megan wrote underneath the video, “My manager just walked in and said cardi sent you something. not the birkinnnnnnnn. thank you frennn omg I can’t believe you. I wonder what I’m gonna get her.”

“WAP” broke several records after it debuted atop the weekly chart, including becoming the first female rap collaboration in history to launch at No. 1 on Hot 100. In addition to that, the gold-certified song was streamed 93 million times, surpassing the record previously held by Ariana Grande‘s “7 Rings” that amassed 85.3 millions streams.

Celebrating the milestone, Cardi said in an Instagram video, “Good f***ing morning! I just woke up and look, look, look,” as she showed a tweet about her accomplishment. Saying that she had to come outside because she didn’t want to wake anybody, Cardi then sang, “When Jesus says yes nobody can say no. Nobody!!!”

She added in the caption of the post, “Number f**kin one !!!!!NUMBER 1 !!!My 4th number 1 on @billboard hot 100….I’m just so thankful I want to hug the LORD !! Thank you soo much @theestallion .I don’t even know how to thank you ,I wish I can give you a big a** hug !!! Thank you to my fans Megan fans,Thank you the world for listening .Im just soooo thankful I can’t even type it .Imma get like a bad b***h and tell ya later.Love ya WAAAAAAAPP.”

Megan also celebrated the accomplishment by saying on her own account, “Me and cardi just got off the phone screaming. FIRST FEMALE RAP COLLABORATION IN HISTORY TO DEBUT AT NUMBER 1. God is so great. THANK YALL !!! @iamcardib thank you for all your words of encouragement, thank you for all the laughs, & thank you for having me on the record.”