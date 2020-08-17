Cardi B Championing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Run for President in 2024

Instagram

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker supports the New York Congresswoman to become a president when she reaches the age of eligibility after the politician shows her love for the rapper’s songs.

Rapper Cardi B is championing outspoken New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for the U.S. presidency once she reaches the age of eligibility.

The former waitress and bartender has become a rising star in the Democratic Party, ever since making political history in January 2019, when she became the youngest woman ever to serve in Congress at the age of 29.

She has continued to use her voice to promote more progressive legislation, and on Friday, August 14, the politician shared an Instagram Story post underscoring the importance of universal healthcare, while jamming to Cardi’s “Bodak Yellow” hit.

One follower shared a clip of the video on Twitter in the hopes of attracting the hip-hop star’s attention, prompting Ocasio-Cortez to comment on the message with a reference to Cardi’s new X-rated single, “WAP”.

“Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020”, she remarked.

Cardi has since seen the posts and she approves – going so far as to call on her fellow Bronx girl Ocasio-Cortez to compete for the White House in 2024 – when she will be the minimum age required to run for the top office under the Constitution.

“She better run for president when she turns 35,” Cardi tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez, who had previously endorsed Bernie Sanders as the 2020 Democratic candidate, has yet to respond to the celebrity vote of confidence.

The Congresswoman is now rallying support for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden to defeat incumbent Donald Trump in November.