Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Score Hot 100’s Biggest Digital Opening Week With ‘WAP’

The controversial new collaboration gives the ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker her fourth number one and the ‘Savage’ rapper her second on the Billboard singles chart.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s controversial new “WAP” collaboration has shot to the top of the U.S. singles chart with the biggest digital opening week ever.

The track debuted with 93 million U.S. streams to give Cardi her fourth number one and Megan her second on the Billboard Hot 100.

“WAP” also picked up 125,000 downloads in the week ending 13 August, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, and was played 11.6 million times on the radio.

With 93 million, the track passes Ariana Grande‘s “7 Rings”, which picked up 85.3 million streams in its opening week back in February, 2019.

The full Billboard singles chart will be released later on Monday, August 17.