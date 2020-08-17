Canadians feeling better about state of the economy every week as confidence ticks up again

Article content continued

Every week, Nanos Research surveys 250 Canadians for their views on personal finances, job security and their outlook for the economy and real estate prices. Bloomberg publishes four-week rolling averages of the 1,000 responses.

Survey Highlights

Views on the economy and real estate improved. Pessimists on the economic outlook outnumber optimists by about two to one, but that gap is the narrowest since before lockdowns began in mid-March. Optimists on home prices now outnumber pessimists by the most since March.

Despite the improving economic outlook, perceptions about job security deteriorated sharply last week. The share of Canadians who describe their job as secure fell below 60 per cent for the first time since April.

Residents of Ontario have the highest overall confidence, with an index reading of 55.7, while sentiment in the Prairies remained the most depressed at 44.5; the Prairies have been doubly hit by COVID-19 and a drop in oil prices.

Confidence is lowest among those aged 30-39, with the index at 48.4; meanwhile, Canadians aged 60 and over have the highest readings, at 53.

The Nanos index has now made up three-quarters of its losses during the pandemic.

