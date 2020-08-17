Bruins Pastrnak to miss third straight, ruled out for Game 4

It’s believed that Pastrnak may have suffered an injury while jumping for joy following Patrice Bergeron’s Game 1 overtime-winning goal to give Boston a 1-0 series lead.

Despite Pastrnak’s extended absence, Boston has been playing pretty well. Although the fell 3-2 in Game 2, the Bruins’ power play went two-for-three. In Game 3, which the Bruins won 3-1 to take a 2-1 series lead, the power play cashed in on one-of-five opportunities and dominated Carolina in all areas of the ice.

Pastrnak being ruled out for Game 4 isn’t necessarily a big deal. It’s better to rest the winger while Boston holds a series lead instead of risking further injury.