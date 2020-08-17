Bruins Pastrnak to miss third straight, ruled out for Game 4

The Boston Bruins will be without their star winger once again on Monday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy ruled out David Pastrnak for Game 4 on Monday night with an undisclosed injury, and he’ll miss his third straight playoff game.
It’s believed that Pastrnak may have suffered an injury while jumping for joy following Patrice Bergeron’s Game 1 overtime-winning goal to give Boston a 1-0 series lead.
Despite Pastrnak’s extended absence, Boston has been playing pretty well. Although the fell 3-2 in Game 2, the Bruins’ power play went two-for-three. In Game 3, which the Bruins won 3-1 to take a 2-1 series lead, the power play cashed in on one-of-five opportunities and dominated Carolina in all areas of the ice.
Pastrnak being ruled out for Game 4 isn’t necessarily a big deal. It’s better to rest the winger while Boston holds a series lead instead of risking further injury.
