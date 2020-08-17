Bruins’ David Pastrnak out for Game 4 vs. Hurricanes

The Bruins will again be without their leading scorer, as David Pastrnak has been ruled out for Monday’s Game 4 (8 p.m. ET) of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Hurricanes.

Pastrnak, who hasn’t played since Game 1, has been classified as “unfit to participate” per NHL protocol. Boston currently leads the series, 2-1. The news was announced by Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on Monday afternoon.

Pastrnak will again be replaced on the Bruins’ top line by -year-old Anders Bjork.

“Anders spent the most there in training camp,” Cassidy said of Pastrnak’s line, which also includes Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. “Obviously in-game, we can make adjustments. But at the end of the day, the message to him is just, ‘Play your game. You’re not going to replace [Pastrnak]. We’re not expecting you to go out and be what David is to us now.’ David’s much farther along in his development — went through some of what Anders went through — albeit at a younger age.”

#NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy talks David Pastrnak, Anders Bjork, Connor Clifton and more ahead of tonight’s Game 4 with the Hurricanes: pic.twitter.com/jxk4rCCmnn — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 17, 2020

Cassidy added that the team is ready to make a switch if needed, but he has confidence in Bjork.

“If we have to make a switch in-game, we will,” he said. “But I have a feeling he’ll bounce back.”

Pastrnak scored a goal and assisted Bergeron’s overtime winner in Game 1. During the regular season prior to the league’s pause due to COVID-19, Pastrnak had 48 goals and 47 assists in 70 games.