Broncos Anthony Seibold to uncover source behind vile rumours, NRL

Anthony Seibold is set to uncover the source behind a number of vile rumours about the Broncos coach that circulated on social media last week.

Seibold was forced to contact Queensland police over a string of slanderous posts circulating on social media concerning his personal life while also hiring legal help.

In the next 24 hours the 45-year-old’s legal team are set to reveal the source behind the rumours following a report from European cybercrime experts according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s quite unexpected. It’s not just random trolls,” Seibold’s lawyer Dave Garratt said.

Anthony Seibold (Getty)

“The (cybercrime experts) wouldn’t even know who the Brisbane Broncos are. They’re just following this stuff online but it’s quite amazing what they can do.”

Garrett revealed Seibold will make the decision on whether to pursue charges once the report is in, but said he doubted any action would be taken of the individuals who helped spread the original source.

“There is a lot of activity online at the moment so the guys are watching that,” he said.

“They’re watching people and by this afternoon or early tomorrow, we will have a road map as to where we go from here.

“Average Joe sitting in his basement, police aren’t going to be knocking on his door. But where it started – that’s the important stuff for us.”