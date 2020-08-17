Brodie Croft axed, Anthony Milford returns

Brodie Croft is set to be dumped by the Broncos when they name their team later today, with Anthony Milford to make a surprise early return from injury.

Croft was not training with the first grade side this morning, a surefire indication that he has been axed for Friday night’s clash with the Dragons.

Having sat out the last three games with a hamstring injury, Milford will return to the side to partner Tom Dearden in the halves.

Jordan Kahu also looks set to make his return to the side, with the 29-year-old to be named at centre after a long layoff with a shoulder injury.

Broncos’ likely Round 15 team:

1. Darius Boyd 2. Herbie Farnworth 3. Jordan Kahu 4. Kotoni Staggs 5. Richie Kennar 6. Anthony Milford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Rhys Kennedy 9. Issac Luke 10. Joe Ofahngaue 11. Ben Te’o 12. David Fifita 13. Patrick Carrigan. Bench: 14. Corey Paix 15. Ethan Bullemor 16. Jordan Riki 17. Corey Oates