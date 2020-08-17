Boeing offers second voluntary layoff package to employees By

© . FILE PHOTO: Signage of The Boeing Company in Seattle
() – Boeing Co (N:) will be offering a second voluntary layoff package to employees to depart the company, with pay and benefits, the planemaker said on Monday.
“As we continue to assess our workforce and in response to employee feedback, we will be offering a second voluntary layoff (VLO) opportunity for employees to depart the company voluntarily with a pay and benefits package,” Boeing said in an emailed statement.
