Blast hits Turkish-Russian joint patrol in Syria's Idlib: RIA By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


MOSCOW () – A Turkish military vehicle was hit by a blast on Monday during a joint Russian-Turkish patrol in northwest Syria’s Idlib region, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying.

No Russian soldiers were hurt in the incident, it said.

Turkish security officials later said there had been an attack that caused material damage but no deaths. No further information was immediately available.

Last week, Russia said the joint military patrols in Idlib, carried out along the M4 highway linking Syria’s east and west, had been suspended over increasing militant attacks in the area.

