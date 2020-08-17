Billy Slater tees off on racist ‘cowards’ who abused Panthers Brent Naden

NRL legend Billy Slater has teed off on the group of men who allegedly racially abused Panthers winger Brent Naden during Penrith’s match with the Warriors on Friday night.

Naden, who’s of Indigenous heritage, was the target of racial attacks when around a group of men, some seen wearing Warriors supporters gear, were kicked out of the ground for allegedly abusing the Panthers star.

Naden reported the incident to a sideline official before NSW police stepped in and escorted the men out of the venue.

Slater said the incident was an example of the “small minority” who feel they have the right to say whatever they want because they’ve paid for their tickets.

“The majority of people that go to our game are really good people and they respect our players and coaches,” Slater told Wide World of Sports’ 2GB radio.

“But there is a small minority who feel like they have the right because they pay their $20 to go through the gate and sit behind a three-foot fence, that they can say whatever they want to our players which is totally unacceptable.”

The Queensland and Storm legend encouraged the group next time to say it to a player’s face and not “sit behind a fence.”

“Take the racism out of it, abuse is abuse. But racial abuse, that’s the lowest form of abuse. For these guys to go in there and racially abuse one of our players is unacceptable,” he said.

“They think their tough because they’ve got six of their mates around them and have a beer in their hand and sit behind a fence.

“Go and get a jersey, go at kick-off and run into Viliame Kikau and James Fisher-Harris, these sort of guys, then we will see how tough you are.”

Slater also touched on the recent vile rumours surrounding Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold and said he hoped one day they could be held accountable.

“They’re cowards, they’re protected behind what they do, they’re not people that are spreading these rumours,” Slater added.

“Ryan Papenhuyzen brought to light issues through betting and some death threats through social media.

“It’s the day and age. Everyone has a voice these days and unfortunately they’re not held accountable to that voice.”