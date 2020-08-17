Best Heavy Duty Cases for Galaxy S20 Plus in 2020

Best

Heavy Duty Cases for Galaxy S20 Plus

Android Central

2020

The Galaxy S20+ is quite an impressive phone with an impressively large 6.7-inch 120Hz display that you’re going to want to protect from the cruel, concrete world outside your door. To help you defend your S20+ from shattering drops and scratched glass, we’ve rounded up the best heavy-duty options for protecting the Galaxy S20+ in style.



Staff Pick

This stylish case combines a rugged bumper with a rigid and clear backplate that accents the phone without adding unnecessary bulk. It’s thin and lightweight on your phone and just as easy on your wallet. $13 at Amazon The UAG Pathfinder offers ideal protection for anyone who spends time exploring the outdoors. The slim design offers reinforced corners for added drop protection, and it’s available in black, olive green, and camo styles. $40 at Amazon This case is as tough as Texas and designed to withstand drops from up to 21 feet high. The grippy edges and reinforced backplate are there to prevent drops, and the integrated kickstand is perfect for enjoying streaming media. From $19 at Amazon X-Doria’s robust, clear case is drop-resistant up to 10 feet, with a transparent back panel to show off your Cloud Blue S20+. It also comes with colored accents around the gray bumper in one of three colors: black, red, and Iridescent. $15 at Amazon Spigen’s Tough Armor case combines a shock-absorbing TPU sleeve with a rigid shell to provide ample protection for the S20+. It’s available in black and Gunmetal Gray. $16 at Amazon The OtterBox brand is one of the most recognized heavy-duty case manufacturers, and the Commuter Series is a perfect pairing with the Galaxy S20. It offers dual-layered protection while maintaining a thin profile for your pocket. The Ringke Fusion X offers the best value in a heavy-duty case for the S20+. You get a beefy bumper that protects the corners and edges with a trendy transparent backplate that’s available with a camo finish or crystal clear. Speck makes a variety of case styles, but the Presidio Grip is far and away its most iconic and popular for a few reasons. It can help your S20+ survive drops up to 13 feet, but it shouldn’t come to that thanks to that distinct grip style on the back. This heavy-duty case can endure up to 12-foot falls thanks to the shock-absorbing cushions in the four corners. It also features a beautiful aluminum frame that pops against the clear back while not interfering with wireless charging. $40 at Amazon

What are the best heavy duty cases for the Galaxy S20+?

Don’t leave your Galaxy S20+ exposed and vulnerable to the scuffs and scratches of daily wear and tear — or worse. There are some exceptional cases available that offer a nice balance between ruggedness and sleekness. The Supcase UB Style Series is a prime example, offering a lightweight design that’s rugged in all the right places. It keeps the S20+’s slim profile intact while protecting the display and camera module.

I’ll also recommend the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series to anyone that needs a tough-as-nails case with an integrated kickstand.

For more great options, check out our collection of the best cases for the Galaxy S20+.