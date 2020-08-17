Besides networking, what are some hidden tips for a job hunter?

Q: Many of us have received the same advice over and over. Network, network, network. However, what are some tips that maybe we (your followers) have never heard about. Any secrets to share?

A: I could talk for days about recruitment, talent acquisition, job hunting, tips, LinkedIn, sourcing candidates, employee retention, building culture, employee engagement and the like! You have asked the right person.

The photo on your LinkedIn profile. Does it represent you? Is it appropriate for your industry and for where you want to be? A profile pic for a candidate looking for roles in financial services may be different than a candidate looking for roles in sports management. Does it send a message of approachability, professionalism and competence? An email signature with your contact info! This is tremendously helpful. We have received lots of emails from candidates asking about opportunities, posted jobs, or about one of our clients. And then no contact info at the bottom of their email! Yes, their email is available but sometimes a call is better, especially when is tight. Don’t make us click through cover letters, resumes, etc. just to return a call. Add your contact info to the bottom of your email (please!). One suggested email signature line might look like:

Maria Jones

Controller, CPA

C: (508)-555-1212

Add your LinkedIn URL to your resume. We will look you up! Make it easier for us and customize it (vs. using the URL that LinkedIn assigns to your profile). Use a meaningful banner image on your LinkedIn profile. What do you want that to say about you? The banner image is the spot above your photo. Embed key words in your LinkedIn profile. This will make you “findable” when hiring professionals are looking for your skills or experience. Or you won’t be found! Typos! Typos are a problem. We see them in resumes, on LinkedIn profiles, in the body of emails and in thank-you emails. Anticipate a request for professional references. Have them ready to go! Using the same font/layout as your resume, have one page of professional references ready to share. I am not interested in talking to your neighbor, sister-in-law or brother. I want to talk with people who have worked with you. Ideally, we prefer to talk to three professional references. Here is a recommended format for professional references:

Professional References for Maria Jones

Don Smith

Former Manager at ABC Corporation (2001 – 2010)

[email protected]

c: (781) 111-1111

Finally, always, always, always send a thank-you note to anyone who spent with you.

Hope this list helps!