Berkshire makes a bet on the gold market that Warren Buffett once mocked

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. added Barrick Gold Corp. to its portfolio in the second quarter, sending shares of the the world’s second-largest miner of the metal surging.

Berkshire took a new position in Barrick, buying 20.9 million shares, or 1.2 per cent of the company’s outstanding stock, with a current market value of US$565 million, according to a regulatory filing on Friday. The filing shows moves made by Buffett or his two deputies, Todd Combs or Ted Weschler.

Large miners including Barrick and Newmont Corp. have been hoping to woo back generalist investors who fled the sector years ago. In the past, Buffett, the billionaire chairman of Berkshire, cautioned against in the metal because it’s not productive like a farm or company. Now, the gold producers are benefiting from surging bullion prices over the last year that are boosting profit margins as costs of production have steadied.