Belarusian opposition politician Tsikhanouskaya says she is ready to lead nation By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . A view shows a photograph of Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Moscow

MINSK () – Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Monday she was ready to lead Belarus and called for the creation of a legal framework to ensure a new fair election could be held.

Speaking in a video address from Lithuania, she also urged security and law enforcement officers to switch sides from President Alexander Lukashenko’s government, saying their past behaviour would be forgiven if they did so now.

Belarusians chanting “Step down!” filled the centre of the capital Minsk on Sunday in the biggest protest so far against what they said was the fraudulent re-election a week ago of longtime president Lukashenko.

