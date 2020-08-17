Barca sack Quique Setien after Champions League humiliation

As had been widely reported, Barcelona confirmed on Monday that the club has parted ways with first-team coach Quique Setien.

“This is the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team which will be agreed between the current technical secretary and the new coach, who will be announced in the coming days,” the Barcelona Board of Directors explained in the official statement.

Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde in January but failed to guide the club to a noteworthy trophy during his brief stint as manager. Rivals Real Madrid won the La Liga crown, and Barcelona suffered a shocking defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey in February.

A historic and humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinal on Friday was Setien’s last stand as Barca boss. Amid rumors that superstar Lionel Messi could force his exit from the club, defender Gerard Pique told reporters that the team requires “changes” during a brief offseason.

Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens of ESPN are reporting that Holland National Team manager Ronald Koeman is in “advanced talks” to take the Barcelona gig. Koeman last managed Premier League outfit Everton at the club level.