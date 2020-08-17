Australia’s deadliest day; Queensland border to remain locked down for months; Seven new cases in NSW; Ruby Princess saga apology

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says there is reason for hope after Australia recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic with 25 deaths in his state in the hours to yesterday.

“We’ve hit a tragic new milestone in the COVID-19 epidemic in Australia,” Dr Nick Coatsworth, the federal Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said.

The deaths take Victoria’s toll to 334. Of the newest victims, 22 are linked to aged care facilities.

“This is a very difficult day for those families, 25 families that will be planning a funeral,” Mr Andrews said.

But amidst the tragedy there is hope of a breakthrough as the number of active cases again dipped in the state, down 197 to 7474 after apparently peaking a week ago around 7800.

“There’s good cause for people to be hopeful about the future,” Mr Andrews said. “But we just can’t allow any sense of complacency to creep in here.”