Ashley Tisdale Reveals Why She Had Her Breast Implants Removed

Ashley Tisdale has shared her “most personal post” ever.

On Monday, Aug. 17, the High School Musical alum took to her Instagram to explain her decision to remove her breast implants. “As you know, I’ve been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important,” the 35-year-old began. “Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time…it did.”

Tisdale, whose post was inspired by the launch of her new wellness website, Frenshe, went on to note that she began “struggling with minor health issues” that weren’t adding up. Those struggles, as the Disney alum explained, included “food sensitivities as well as gut issues” that might’ve been caused by her implants. As a result, Tisdale made the decision last winter to undergo implant removal.