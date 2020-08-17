Arrests Made in 2002 Murder of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay

In Oct. 2002, Jam Master Jay, née Jason Mizell, was fatally shot in a Queens music studio, a crime that would go unsolved for 18 years.

The Run-DMC rapper’s case reached its conclusion when federal authorities arrested Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. in connection with the 37-year-old’s murder.

On Monday, Aug. 17, the two men were each indicted on 10 charges, including murder while engaged in narcotics trafficking and firearm-related murder, according to Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Seth DuCharme. Additionally, Jordan is facing one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and seven counts of cocaine distribution.

Jordan was arraigned and pleaded not guilty. He is being detained while pending trial.

If convicted, they each face a minimum of 20 years imprisonment and a maximum term of life imprisonment, or the death penalty.

The prosecutors alleged Washington and Jordan intentionally “murdered [Mizell] in cold blood,” killing the rapper with a single gunshot wound to the head.