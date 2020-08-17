Aquant Announces Intelligent Warranty Audit to Accelerate Service Transformation

Article content

AI-powered technology accesses and analyzes hidden warranty data to lower claims costs and improve customer experience

NEW YORK — Warranty claims is a $50 billion industry that organizations have overlooked during the digital transformation process. With little insight into how much money is wasted, two to four percent of a company’s revenues vanish into a black hole of fraud or discrepancies. Today, these expenditures are considered the cost of doing business for product manufacturers, but they don’t have to be.

Intelligent Warranty Audit liberates warranty departments from the inefficiencies of manual processes and brings them into the 21st century as a key component of digital transformations.

To reign in unnecessary costs while also bringing data-driven processes to warranty claims (and beyond), Aquant createdIntelligent Warranty Audit. The AI-driven product enables organizations to leverage large amounts of warranty data, reducing service costs through faster, more accurate claims processing.

Aquant’s AI-driven platform categorizes and prioritizes disparate data, helping warranty managers quickly process or reject high-risk claims. In addition, Aquant’s technology bridges the data gap that exists between the warranty management process and other departments across the organization. With this new digital thread, organizations can fill in a missing part of the transformation puzzle to bolster positive service outcomes and drive innovation in product engineering, sales, and marketing.