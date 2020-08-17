Apple’s independent repair shop program now includes Macs

Apple has expanded its independent repair provider program to feature Mac computers, which includes devices like the iMac, MacBook and Mac Mini.
The iPhone version of the program first launched in the U.S. last year, before expanding to Canada and various European countries in early July 2020.
Just like the iPhone program, Apple says it will now provide participating third-party repair shops with access to the same Apple parts, tools, training, diagnostics and repair manuals as authorized service providers and Apple stores.
“We’re excited to expand our independent repair provider program to the Mac, so that customers have an additional way to have their Mac serviced with Apple genuine parts,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, in a recent statement.
It’s worth noting that all independent repair shops require an Apple-certified technician capable of performing the repairs to qualify for the program. The certification process is free.
Regarding the ‘Right to a Repair’ movement in Canada specifically, Open Media, a consumer advocacy group, has been urging the Canadian government to implement legislation that forces companies to allow consumers to be able to fix products on their own. Liberal Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament Michael Coteau also introduced a Right to Repair bill in February 2019, though the Ontario legislature voted against it.
While Apple still has a long way to go when it comes to making the ability to repair its devices more accessible, bringing Macs to its third-party repair program is definitely a step in the right direction.
Via: Reuters