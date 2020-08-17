Ana de Armas Gifts Boyfriend Ben Affleck Costum Motorcycle as His 48th Birthday Present

Instagram

The Cuban-Spanish actress, who met with the ‘Gone Girl’ actor on the set of upcoming movie ‘Deep Water’, reportedly gives him a green BMW bike, built from scratch by experts at Hog WYLD.

Actress Ana de Armas surprised her boyfriend Ben Affleck on Saturday (August 15) by presenting him with the keys to a custom motorcycle for his birthday.

The “Justice League” star turned 48 this weekend, and de Armas made sure it was a day to remember by gifting him a green BMW bike, built from scratch by experts at Hog WYLD, reports People.com.

The Cuban beauty also had Affleck unwrap matching helmets, which the couple was photographed wearing as the birthday boy took his new set of wheels for a spin around Pacific Palisades, California.

Affleck was snapped beaming as he gave de Armas a ride, during which the actress gleefully threw up her arms.

The stars met on the set of upcoming movie “Deep Water“, and confirmed their relationship in March after weeks of speculation.

They made their budding romance Instagram official the following month (April), as de Armas marked her 32nd birthday with a photo slideshow, including two with her new man, while Affleck proved the relationship was serious as he introduced her to his three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, over America’s Memorial Day holiday in May.