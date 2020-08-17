Amitabh Bachchan Sends Hand-Written Note to Kunal Kemmu for his Performance in Lootcase

Amitabh Bachchan is known for always encouraging young talent. The veteran actor sending a hand-written note to praise a performance has been the norm in the industry for a long time. And actors consider it a huge achievemnt to receive such a note. The latest actor to make it to the list is Kunal Kemmu.

Kunal Kemmu’s latest film Lootcase was released on an OTT platform a few weeks back. The comedy film has been winning hearts. And the actor has won him accolades for his performance. While the netizens have flooded the actor’s timeline, praising him, what he didn’t expect was Amitabh Bachchan’s words of praise. The legend sent him a hand-written note and Kunal Kemmu couldn’t contain his excitement. He soon shared the priceless letter on his social media saying, “Whatt! This is just the most awesome thing ever. I have often read or heard about this happening and always wished that one day I would also be deserving of one myself… Thank you so much Amitabh Bachchan Sir. This means so much to me. I’m doing back flips in my head and my heart.” Well we can totally imagine his state of mind.











Amitabh Bachchan called his performance exceptional and praised him for getting his character bang on. Coming from Big B, that is surely a big deal. The film was meant for a theatrical release but due to the pandemic it was directly streamed on an OTT platform. Kunal Kemmu also stars in another web series Abhay 2.