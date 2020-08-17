Ambrane launches Powerlit Pro and Powerlit XL power banks in India at Rs 999 onwards – Gadgets News

Mobile accessories brand Ambrane has launched its new series of power banks called the Powerlit in India. Touted as ‘Made in India’ series, it comprises of Ambrane Powerlit XL (20,000 mAh) and Powerlit PRO (10000mAh) power banks. The newly launched devices are equipped with fast charging and are said to offer a slim and compact design.

Powerlit XL comes in two colour options- Metallic Black and Green. It is priced at Rs 1,499. The power bank has a 20,000mAh battery capacity and comes with a triple charging output which includes two USB ports and a Type-C port. The Powerlit Pro, on the other hand, costs Rs 999 and is equipped with a 10000mAh battery. It is offered in two colour variants- Metallic Red and Black.

The duo can be purchased online via e-commerce site Flipkart. Both the new products come with 180 days warranty.

Powerlit Pro has dual ports which includes a USB port and a Type-C port. While the USB port provide an output of 22.5W blazing fast charging speed and the Type-C port provides 18W two-way charging.

Both Powerlit XL and Powerlit Pro come with an LED indicator, for ease of use. They are equipped with PD Technology which automatically detects connected devices and delivers the precise amount of power as per the device needs, for optimal and quick charging.

The company claims that the power banks can charge phones from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes. The portable power bank comes with 9 layers of circuit chip protection to keep the devices safe.

