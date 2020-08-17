Amber Heard Hits Back Following Backlash Over ‘Disrespectful’ Mosque Outfit

WENN

The ‘Aquaman’ actress fires back at the internet critics finding fault with the outfit she donned during a recent visit to the Muslim religious place in Istanbul.

Amber Heard fired back at social media critics who took aim at the star over an outfit she wore during a mosque visit.

The 34-year-old “Aquaman” star is currently in Istanbul, following her appearance in court in London earlier this month (Aug20) amid ex-husband Johnny Depp‘s libel trial against The Sun newspaper.

During the trip, the actress took to Twitter on Saturday (16Aug20) to share a photo of what she wore while visiting the religious venue, alongside the caption, “Spent the day wandering around the magic of Istanbul’s mosques and couldn’t be more in love with this gorgeous city…”

In her photo, Amber is wearing a white blouse with an open button-down shirt on top while also wearing a pink headscarf. However, shortly after sharing the post, fans took to Twitter to slam Amber and her outfit.

“Amber Heard has no respect for religion or race as we’ve seen many times. Posted while touring a Mosque. Using a Hijab as a fashion accessory. Hair & neck showing and braless. She posted this before and took it down immediately but has now reposted,” one user tweeted.

“Amber heard is such a fake. She’s trying too hard,” another posted, while a third user added, “The level of disrespect is astonishing.”

After a news site posted an article about the outfit backlash, Amber took to her Twitter page to address the situation.

“Nope. Apparently whoever paid 4 this to b ‘written’ wasnt paid enough,” Amber tweeted. “Ill make it easy(ier): Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required n order 2 visit). Mystery solved. (sic)”