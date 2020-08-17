Alex Smith set for NFL return after broken leg injury heals, activated off Washington PUP list

The family of NFL star Alex Smith has shared a touching video celebrating his return to football after a shocking leg injury nearly cost him the limb and even his life.

Smith has been activated by Washington off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, clearing him for practice for the first time since 2018.

Nearly two years ago Smith’s career seemed over after a horrific injury.

Alex Smith suffered a broken leg in two places in November 2018 (Getty)

His right leg was shattered after being hit during a game against the Houston Texans, with his fibula and tibia broken.

He would face a tough battle to walk again, let alone play.

Still, Smith persevered, and after 17 surgeries – and enduring complications of a flesh-eating bacterial infection that almost took his leg and his life – 21 months later he is on the verge of making his NFL return, returning to Washington training camp and practicing with helmet and pads.

With one month until the 2020 NFL regular season begins, Smith said he “without a doubt” wants to play.

“I still have dreams of getting back to where I was and getting back out there. This has been, obviously, a crazy ride with a lot of unforeseen turns, but without a doubt that’s still my goal,” he told Washington’s team website.

His leg is still not fully healed, with numerous skin grafts and swelling leaving his leg looking far from normal, but his miraculous recovery and return to football was celebrated by his family and team yesterday.

Smith’s wife Elizabeth shared a video of his family showering him with champagne at their home, “celebrating the hard work, determination and fight Alex has shown to get where he is.”

“An example to our kids to NEVER give up,” she said on her Instagram story.

“Every obstacle that has been place in front of him has been shattered.

“Luckily Alex is a smart man with a world class medical team of doctors and trainers. He would never make a decision that would jeopardise all he has accomplished, let alone his health. This is a journey and it’s bigger than football.”

The 36-year-old enters training camp as the experienced quarterback alongside 2019 first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins and free agent Kyle Allen.

With a contract at Washington until 2022 on a four-year deal worth $US94 million ($A130.7 million), it’s understandable that the team are not yet giving up on the 2005 No. 1 draft pick that formerly played for Kansas City and San Francisco.

“He’s looked good, he really has,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera told media earlier this month.

“I’ll be honest, I was pleasantly surprised to see how far along he is. It’s been exciting to watch his progression.”

Alex Smith during his recovery from a horribly broken leg (Getty)

“We notice that he is getting stronger and stronger, His movements are all coming back,” Rivera said last week.

“But again, we don’t want to put him on the field and expose him until the proper opportunity comes.

“We’re trying to be smart. We’re trying to be diligent in this situation because of Alex’s circumstances.

“He’s been tremendous right now and we expect him to continue to develop and grow. When the moment’s right, at the appropriate time we’ll make our decision.”