Adele Uncertain About Her New Album

The ‘Someone Like You’ songstress admits she has ‘no idea’ when the follow-up to her 2015 chart-topping album ’25’ will be released when a fan poses the question.

Adele has told fans she “honestly has no idea” when her new album will be released.

The Grammy Award-winning singer took to Instagram to wax lyrical about self-help book “Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living”, written by Glennon Doyle.

“If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream,” she wrote. “I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot!”

And while the majority of her fans were quick to jump on board with her enthusiasm about the book, one only had one thing on their mind, asking the 32-year-old, “Adele where’s the album?”

“I honestly have no idea,” Adele replied.

Adele’s forthcoming album will be her first since 2015’s “25”.