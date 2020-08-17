A look at Remark Holdings, supplying 100+ Chinese schools, and a Las Vegas school, with AI-powered thermal imaging tech to monitor COVID-19 safety compliance (Rebecca Heilweil/Vox)

Rebecca Heilweil / Vox:
A look at Remark Holdings, supplying 100+ Chinese schools, and a Las Vegas school, with AI-powered thermal imaging tech to monitor COVID-19 safety compliance — This fall, AI could be watching students social distance and checking their masks. — Thousands of schools nationwide will not be reopening this fall.
