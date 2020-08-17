2021 season may not commence until May, as league mulls $35 million Grand Final decision

The 2021 AFL season faces the danger of not getting underway until May or June, if Victoria is not able to free itself of the COVID-19 pandemic by next year.

According to veteran AFL reporter Caroline Wilson, the league is mulling a later start to the season in order to have fans back in stadiums in Victoria for the entirety of next season.

However, Wilson revealed that with the virus currently resulting in Victorian lockdowns, the AFL could be forced to ask Queensland to house players and staff during the off-season.

“Queensland might be needed to be called upon again to provide a home for AFL football. It’s where the footballers want to be,” she told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“The AFL have officially asked the Queensland government today whether hosts of players and club officials, even CEOs, can remain in Queensland.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan is yet to make a decision on where this year’s Grand Final will be held (Getty)

“They don’t want to come back to Victoria when the season is over, they want special permission to stay up there for weeks and maybe months.”

Wilson’s revelation comes as the AFL continues to mull what is thought to be a $30-35 million decision on where the 2020 Grand Final is held, with Perth and Brisbane thought to be the frontrunners.

AFL chairman Richard Goyder is understood to be backing Perth, while several senior executives are in favour of a Brisbane-based decider, having been based there in recent months.

Wilson said moving the Grand Final to Perth after the Queensland government granted exemptions for the league would be “morally bankrupt” as the football world awaits the AFL’s big call.

“It’s really the hip pocket versus the heart,” she said.

The AFL stands to make up to $35 million by allowing the 2020 Grand Final to be played at Optus Stadium (Getty)

“I believe strongly that they need to make the decision for the heart, which is Queensland, who have done all the heavy lifting so far.”

However, Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes urged the AFL to make the decision that best serves the fans, many of whom have been deprived of seeing games in person this year.

“You play it where it’s the best spectacle, now that’s clearly going to be in Perth,” Cornes told Footy Classified.

“If money is a factor in today’s environment as well, then it’s a non-issue for me, it’s in Perth.

“You can compromise and hand some significant finals to Queensland, maybe all the finals are played in Queensland.

“We want the game where it’s going to be best served to the public and the millions watching on TV, and that’s in Western Australia.”