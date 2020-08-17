2 Lawrence pools close as a coronavirus precaution

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation shuttered two pools in Lawrence Sunday after individuals at both facilities reportedly came into close contact with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Effective immediately, the Geisler Memorial Swimming Pool at 50 High St. and the Lt. Colonel Edward J. Higgins Swimming Pool at 180 Crawford St. will be closed to the public.

“Currently, DCR is in the process of having the facility deep cleaned and sanitized,” authorities wrote of each pool in a statement on Twitter.

@MassDCR has issued the following recreational advisory for the Geisler Memorial Swimming Pool in Lawrence: pic.twitter.com/Urm7u4JC19 — MassDCR (@MassDCR) August 16, 2020

The closures, officials added, will be in place until further notice.

