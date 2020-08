18 Child Stars With Children

Time & Life Pictures / The LIFE Picture Collection via

Time & Life Pictures / The LIFE Picture Collection via

Kirsten Storms aka Zenon Girl of the 21st Century now and with a kid:

Kirsten Storms aka Zenon Girl of the 21st Century then:

Joe Mazzello with his kids:

Time & Life Pictures / The LIFE Picture Collection via

Jamie Lynn Spears with her kids:

Zachery Ty Bryan with his kids:

Time & Life Pictures / The LIFE Picture Collection via

Christy Carlson Romano with her kids:

Michael “Squints” Palledorous with his kids:

And these are his four kids:

Zac Hanson with his wife:

Dave Allocca / The LIFE Images Collection via G

Suddenly I feel like old Rose from Titanic .

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!