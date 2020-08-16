Yankees place D.J. LeMahieu on IL, recall Miguel Andujar

The 32-year-old was pulled from the Yankees’ 11-5 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday in the sixth inning. LeMahieu whiffed on a pitch from Nathan Eovaldi in the fourth inning, followed through awkwardly and began to favor his left hand.

X-Rays on LeMahieu’s hand came back negative, but was sent to the hospital for and MRI and CT scan.

The three-time All-Star is averaging .411 at the plate this season with eight RBI’s, two home runs and 30 hits. He’s vying to become the first player to win batting titles in both leagues.

In five games with the Yankees this season, Andujar is averaging .071 at the plate with three strikeouts and just one hit.

The Yankees are scheduled to face the Red Sox at 7:08 p.m. ET on Sunday.