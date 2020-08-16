Xiaomi brings MIUI 12 in India, Apple CEO is now a billionaire, Fortnite ban, BSNL new prepaid plan and more in top tech news of the week

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 12 software update for its users in India. The update comes with features like new UI, wallpapers, built-in app drawer, ultra-battery saver which is claimed to deliver 5 hours of battery life even with 5% battery left and more. Initially, MIUI 12 will be rolled to the users of Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. Click to read the full story