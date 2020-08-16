Why Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker’s Back to School Plans Include Lots of Dance

Like so many parents today, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker never envisioned a new school year looking like this.

But as the Coronavirus pandemic forces many school districts across the country to continue with distance learning, one Hollywood couple is trying to focus on the positive while also getting creative.

According to the famous duo, Allison is the better teacher in the house as she passes on her love for projects to the kids.

“I really do love it. Like, I never thought of myself as a homeschool teacher but at this time, I’ve actually really enjoyed it because I love projects,” Allison exclusively shared with E! News. “I find it really fun putting activities together because it gives me something at this time to take my mind off of everything happening in the world. And I also see my kids’ eyes light up. It’s really exciting when your son gets up and is like, ‘Can we do a school lesson?’ and he like wants to do it with us so that’s been really fun to see.”