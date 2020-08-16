Washington QB Alex Smith cleared for football activities

This is pretty much the best news we’ve heard in the NFL in some time. It could also lead to a quarterback competition between Smith and second-year signal caller Dwayne Haskins for the Washington Football Team.

Smith’s injury and amazing recovery

Smith suffered both a broken tibia and fibula during a game against the Houston Texans on Nov. 18, 2018. After an initial surgery led to infections, Smith had to go through 16 more procedures. For a while there, it seemed as if his career was over.

What we’ve seen since is nothing less than extraordinary. It tells us a story of a veteran quarterback who has both the drive and the will to return to the football field.

Smith, 36, turned his career around under Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers back in 2011, ultimately taking over as the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback a couple years later. The former No. 1 overall pick has posted a 75-35-1 record as a starter since the start of the 2011 season. He’s thrown 142 touchdowns compared to 48 interceptions during that span.

Smith will now be activated off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and should take part in practice for Washington on Sunday. Just amazing.