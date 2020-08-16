Want to boost your career? Learn a second language

Article content

This article was created by StackCommerce. While Postmedia may collect a commission on sales through the links on this page, we are not being paid by the brands mentioned.

Communication skills are the cornerstone of any relationship—business or personal—and nothing is worst than something getting lost in translation. And when words are being literally translated into a foreign language, it gets even trickier.

Your high school French course won’t get you far if you haven’t practiced since, but the benefits of knowing a foreign language could be a significant boon to your career. From being a more appealing candidate in a hiring pool to confirming details of a business deal overseas, knowing a second language is a major plus.

When it comes to actually hunkering down to learn one, however, you may have found that the trending apps and software aren’t for you. If you learn best in a live, interactive environment, you should know about Fluent City. The 10-week language learning immersive is taught by a live instructor and is available to individuals, groups, and businesses in 11 languages. You can sign up today for over 20 per cent off the regular price, at just $299.99 USD.

Beyond being a strategic move professionally or personally, we could all use some real human connection right about now. Fluent City sets you up in small, social, conversation-based groups led by instructors from all over the globe. It’s the socially-distanced socialization you could be craving whether you realize it or not.

Learn Spanish, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Portuguese, Russian, or a whole host of other languages with two-hour sessions once a week for 10 weeks. Normally $399.99 per course, take advantage of this $100 off deal at just $299.99 USD.