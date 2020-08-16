Shannon Liao / CNN:
US military says its members stream on Twitch to become “relatable to a new generation,rdquo;, but the recruitment tactic is under criticism from gamers and lawmakers — New York (CNN)The United States military needs to attract Gen Z, the oldest of whom are now in their late teens and early 20s …
US military says its members stream on Twitch to become "relatable to a new generation,quot;, but the recruitment tactic is under criticism from gamers and lawmakers (Shannon Liao/CNN)
Shannon Liao / CNN: