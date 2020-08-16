UFC 252 | Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier result, eye poke

Stipe Miocic remains UFC heavyweight champion after an epic trilogy fight against Daniel Cormier on Sunday (AEST).

Miocic claimed a unanimous decision win in Las Vegas, 49-46, 49-46, 48-47, meaning he edged Cormier 2-1 in their three-fight rivalry.

It was a classic title fight in which both legends stayed active and traded blows throughout. The bout marked the retirement of Cormier, an MMA legend who was champion of both the light-heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.

The third round was marred by an eye poke controversy, in which Miocic badly damaged Cormier’s left eye.

Referee Marc Goddard did not call the eye poke, much to Cormier’s displeasure, and the American veteran was forced to carry on with no time out.

Stipe Miocic pokes Daniel Cormier in the eye during their UFC 252 heavyweight title fight. (FOX Sports)

Miocic knocked down Cormier at the end of the second round with a heavy right hand, but ‘DC’ showed trademark grit to survive until the bell and go the distance.

“I’m not interested in fighting for anything except titles,” Cormier said post-fight, confirming his decision to retire.

“I don’t imagine there’s going to be a title in the future, so that will be it for me.”

Cormier also revealed the aftermath from being poked in the eye, saying that he could not see anything out of his left eye.

“I can’t see anything out of my left eye. It’s black, so it is what it is. It doesn’t matter. I told Mark that he hoked me and he said he thought it was a punch.”

The win leaves Miocic with a 20-3-0 record while Cormier finishes with a 22-3-0 record.