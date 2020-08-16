U.S. House Speaker Pelosi calling back chamber to work on postal service legislation By

© . FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Delivers Weekly Press Conference
WASHINGTON () – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that she is recalling the chamber later this week to vote on legislation to protect the Postal Service. A senior Democratic aide said the likely plan is for the House to return on Saturday.
In a letter to lawmakers, Pelosi said the House would vote on legislation to prohibit the Postal Service from implementing any changes to services it had in place on Jan. 1, 2020. Democrats have accused President Donald Trump of trying to hamstring the cash-strapped Postal Service to suppress mail-in voting.
