Two Attacks on ETC Network Leave Community Needing a Solution, Fast By Cointelegraph

Two Attacks on ETC Network Leave Community Needing a Solution, Fast
, a 2016 hard fork from Ethereum’s main blockchain, has suffered multiple concerning network attacks over the last two years. Two such attacks occurred within a seven-day span, totaling millions of dollars in losses. With the dust settling from the two 51% attacks, further details are now coming forward, as provided by a number of industry experts.
“There is no debate about the attacks,” ETC Labs CEO Terry Culver told Cointelegraph on Aug. 7, answering a question on whether or not the network difficulties were in fact 51% attacks. “Community members shared the most accurate information available as quickly as possible — while the attack was occurring,” he added.
