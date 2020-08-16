Top Three Reasons Why Enterprise Blockchain Projects Fail By Cointelegraph

Top Three Reasons Why Enterprise Blockchain Projects Fail



In the enterprise realm, blockchain has moved from an experimental toy to a top-five strategic priority. As a technology that can improve security and coordination both within and between enterprises, it is now seen as an important path to digitalization — particularly in an increasingly data-centric business world.

However, while high levels of investment into enterprise blockchain projects have been sustained over the last three years, the stark reality is that the vast majority still never make it beyond proof-of-concept. In fact, as few as 5% make it to production and, according to global research and advisory firm Gartner (NYSE:), 90% of those will need replacement within two years to remain competitive. This means there’s monumental potential for wasted resources.

