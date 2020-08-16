This week’s top stories: Epic Games vs Apple, iOS 13.6.1 released, ‘Apple One’ bundle, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple vs Epic Games, iOS 13.6.1 released with important bug fixes, a report details Apple’s plans for a Services bundle, watchOS 7 public beta commences, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Apple released a pair of surprise updates to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. One month after the release of iOS 13.6, Apple has released iOS 13.6.1 with a trio of important changes.

Apple says that iOS 13.6.1 addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low. There’s also a fix for an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users.

Perhaps most notably, Apple says that iOS 13.6.1 fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint. This resolves a long-running complaint for some users where they saw their iPhone’s display develop a slightly green color to it.

Apple has also released a supplemental update to macOS Catalina 10.15.6, bringing fixes for virtualization applications and the 2020 iMac. Find the details here.

According to a new report from Bloomberg this week, Apple has plans to launch an “Apple One” bundle of its subscription services as soon as October. The report says that Apple will offer a sliding scale of bundle deals, with monthly savings in the $5 range. For example, a basic package would combine Apple Music and Apple TV+, a higher end package would also feature Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and iCloud storage. There will also be support for Family Sharing.

Furthermore, Bloomberg says that Apple is also developing a new subscription for virtual fitness classes that can be used via an app for the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. This would be designed to compete with companies like Peloton.

In other news, Apple has officially made watchOS 7 available to public beta testers. This year marks the first time that Apple has released a public beta of watchOS. There are a few things to keep in mind when considering whether or not to install the watchOS 7 public beta on your Apple Watch, and you can find all of the details in our full coverage right here.

Finally, this week concluded with a new round of App Store drama between Apple and Epic Games. Essentially, Epic circumvented App Store review and added a direct payments feature in Fortnite to bypass Apple’s In-App Purchase system. Apple responded by removing Fortnite from the App Store, and Epic fired back with a civil antitrust lawsuit. Get the details here.

