This portable 5,000mAh power bank with wireless charging is now under $30

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1
Hot takes

Here are tech media’s hot takes on Surface Duo

Reactions to the Surface Duo after its launch earlier this week ranged from disappointed to elated. Among the media, in particular, there was a surprising amount of enthusiasm for Microsoft’s dual-screen device. Here’s a look at some of the chatter from around the web.

var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit; window.fbAsyncInit = function() { if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg(); FB.init({ appId: "291830964262722", xfbml: true, version : 'v2.7' });

FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later var events = fbroot.data('ready-events'); if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = []; events.push(msg); fbroot.data('ready-events',events); });

var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init'); };

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR