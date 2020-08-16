‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Has Coronavirus Storyline

RELATED STORIES

You thought the Pearsons, of all families, could dodge the coronavirus?

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman has confirmed that Season 5 of NBC’s acclaimed, highly emotional family drama will address the present day coronavirus pandemic.

“Yes on Covid,” Fogleman shared on Twitter Sunday evening, in response to a fan’s question. “We’ve decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters.”

Emmy-nominated cast member Sterling K. Brown told TVLine in June that the pandemic — among other recent, real-world topics — could touch his fictional family. “No. 1, there’s thoughts that were percolating in the writers’ room with regards to how and if to address the pandemic, right? And then over the past month/five weeks, since [the tragic deaths of] Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor and then George Floyd …, there’s now like, ‘How do we address this, too?’”

Fogelman in fielding the tweeted flurry of questions also said there was no timetable to announce yet for either the start of production let alone when new episodes will air. But he did affirm that the series was on track for the “same planned ending. Same route to get there.”

What else do we know about Season 5? SKB told TVLine there would be “an excavation of Randall’s past, connected to family again” and prompting more “soul searching,” while Chrissy Metz said in April, “We’re going to find out even more in depth … as to why [Kate] decided to… use a substance — hers being food — because she’s been through some things that we don’t know yet.”

This Is Us Season 5 is penciled in to premiere sometime this fall/”fall,” again airing Tuesdays at 9/8c (between The Voice and New Amsterdam).