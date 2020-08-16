The Pandemic is Prompting Asian Countries to Adopt Blockchain By Cointelegraph

The Pandemic is Prompting Asian Countries to Adopt Blockchain
The Corona pandemic prompted many Asian countries to adopt blockchain technology to secure their data via the Internet against hackers and cyber thieves, according to a report from the Asian Review.
This increase in adoption comes as The Business Research Company said the global blockchain market is expected to hit $15.88 billion in 2023.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.