The Israel-U.A.E. Deal and the Beirut Blast Both Box in Iran

Iran’s foreign minister flew to Beirut last week to bolster Lebanon and Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militia and political group that plays a powerful role in the government. Both the militia and the government had been caught in a ferocious public backlash over the explosion that destroyed much of the city.

But almost as soon as he had landed, the foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, was blindsided by a new affront to Iran: a deal between two of Tehran’s chief regional rivals, Israel and the United Arab Emirates, to open formal diplomatic ties.

Together, the two developments amounted to another brutal month for the government of Iran after two very difficult years.

The Iranian economy has been driven to the brink of collapse by the Trump administration’s two-year-old campaign of economic sanctions. The Iranian military has been able to mount only token retaliation for a series of Israeli strikes on its assets in allied Syria, or for the American assassination last winter of a revered commander in Iraq.